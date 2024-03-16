PM Modi’s road show in Congress chief Kharge’s home turf in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday hold a road show and address a public rally in Kalaburagi city, the home turf of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

PM Modi will arrive in Kalaburagi city at 2.05 p.m after which he will hold a road show from D. R. Ground to N. V. College Ground.

He is scheduled to arrive at the platform of the BJP workers’ convention at N. V. College grounds at 2.15 p.m. After the convention, PM Modi will leave for New Delhi.

About two lakh people from the region are expected to participate in the programmes.

Former Chief Ministers B. S. Yediyurappa, BJP candidate from Haveri Basavaraj Bommai, Union Ministers of State Bhagwant Khuba, Shobha Karandlaje, Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka, State President B. Y. Vijayendra and others will participate in the events.

The BJP’s state leadership had reached the Kalaburagi city on Friday to monitor the preparations.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had dealt a severe blow to Mallikarjun Kharge by defeating him from Kalaburagi.

With the PM Modi wave, the BJP is again hoping to sweep Kalaburagi and north Karnataka region.

The BJP had announced the candidature of Umesh G Jadhav, the sitting MP, from Kalaburagi.

Sources in the Congress party said that Mallikarjun Kharge has not decided yet to contest the Lok Sabha polls. The party is yet to announce the candidate from Kalaburagi MP seat.

In the 2019 general elections, PM Modi had kick-started the campaigning in Karnataka from Kalaburagi.