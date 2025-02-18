PM Modi’s Strategic Move: India and Qatar Enter New Era of Partnership

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani have signed a landmark agreement to elevate India-Qatar relations to a Strategic Partnership, marking a new chapter in their bilateral ties. The agreement, signed on Tuesday, focuses on enhancing cooperation in areas such as trade, energy, investments, innovation, technology, food security, culture, and people-to-people relations.

Bilateral Talks and Key Agreements Signed

The two leaders engaged in wide-ranging discussions at New Delhi’s Hyderabad House, exchanging views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. In addition to the strategic partnership, both leaders witnessed the exchange of an agreement related to the avoidance of double taxation and the prevention of fiscal evasion concerning income taxes. This is seen as a crucial step in boosting economic ties between the two countries.

Warm Welcome for Qatar’s Amir in India

Earlier on Tuesday, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, who was accompanied by a high-level delegation, received a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. Prime Minister Modi also personally received the Amir at the Air Force Station in Palam on Monday evening, marking the Amir’s second official visit to India since March 2015.

PM Modi’s Commitment to Strengthening Relations with Gulf Nations

Prime Minister Modi expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome and highlighted the deep-rooted historical ties between India and Qatar. He also emphasized India’s commitment to strengthening its relations with Qatar, one of its most important economic partners in the Gulf region.

In a post on X, PM Modi shared, “Went to the airport to welcome my brother, Amir of Qatar H.H. Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani. Wishing him a fruitful stay in India and looking forward to our meeting tomorrow.”

High-Level Delegation Accompanies Amir to India

Alongside Amir Sheikh Tamim, Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, and other key Qatari officials, including ministers and senior dignitaries, participated in the official discussions. The visit is seen as an important step in furthering cooperation between the two nations across various sectors, including trade, technology, and energy.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties and Regional Cooperation

India and Qatar have enjoyed strong and growing bilateral relations, with high-level interactions continuing regularly. After the Amir’s visit to India in 2015, Prime Minister Modi visited Doha in June 2016 and February 2024. Both leaders have also met on the sidelines of international events, such as the COP28 Summit and the UN General Assembly.

India-Qatar relations have been enhanced further with the exchange of visits by senior officials, including Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu’s trip to Doha in June 2022 and Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar’s multiple interactions with Qatari officials. These visits have played a significant role in strengthening India’s ties with the Gulf region.

India’s Growing Influence in the Gulf Region

Prime Minister Modi has focused on expanding India’s relations with Gulf countries, and his efforts have seen tangible results. India’s ties with the UAE, Kuwait, and other Middle Eastern nations have been elevated in recent years, with India securing important trade agreements such as the UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which came into effect in May 2022.

In December 2024, Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Kuwait marked the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in over four decades. India’s growing diplomatic and economic influence in the Gulf is evident from the warm reception and close cooperation between the two regions.

The Indian Community in Qatar and Bilateral Cooperation

The Indian community in Qatar, the largest expatriate group in the country, continues to contribute significantly to the progress and development of Qatar. The visit of Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani is expected to further strengthen the bond between India and Qatar, offering new opportunities for collaboration across various sectors.

PM Modi’s Strategic Move: India and Qatar Enter New Era of Partnership

With the signing of this strategic partnership, India and Qatar are set to embark on a new phase of cooperation, cementing their ties in the years to come.

Stay tuned for more updates on the evolving India-Qatar relationship and the broader Middle East diplomatic landscape.