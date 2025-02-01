PM Modi’s US Visit: Final Preparations After Paris AI Summit

India and the United States are putting the final touches on plans for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “early visit” to Washington, expected shortly after the AI Action Summit in Paris on February 10-11. This visit will strengthen the India-US strategic partnership.

The White House visit was discussed during a January 27 phone call between PM Modi and US President Donald Trump, reinforcing the strong relationship between both nations. Specific dates for the visit are still being worked out and will be announced soon.

Following the AI Summit, PM Modi is expected to visit the US for a bilateral trip, becoming one of the first foreign leaders to meet President Trump during his second term.

President Trump has reiterated his commitment to enhancing the “great partnership” with India, continuing the positive momentum from his first term. Former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla highlighted the significance of this visit in furthering India-US ties, especially ahead of the Quad Summit, which India will host later this year.

With a strong personal bond between the two leaders, the visit is expected to smooth over issues like tariffs. Shringla noted that past events such as “Howdy Modi” and “Namaste Trump” demonstrate the strong chemistry between PM Modi and President Trump.

Also Read:Two Israeli Hostages Released After 484 Days by Hamas in Gaza Strip

The January 27 phone conversation marked the second such discussion since Trump’s re-election, solidifying the foundation for high-level visits and key decisions. This upcoming visit will likely pave the way for further collaboration between India and the US.

Stay tuned for more updates as PM Modi’s US visit and diplomatic relations unfold.