PM to address two NDA election meetings in Andhra Pradesh on Monday

Amaravati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address two NDA election meetings in Andhra Pradesh on Monday, along with alliance partners TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan.

The first meeting is scheduled in the afternoon at Vemagiri in Rajamahendravaram, East Godavari district, followed by another public meeting in the evening at Anakapalli in the eponymous district. The prime minister is expected to land at Rajamahendravaram airport around noon.

He will address his first meeting here at 3.30 pm and then proceed to Anakapalli for the second meeting scheduled at 5.30 pm, according to a local BJP leader. The twin PM meetings dubbed ‘Prajagalam’ (people’s voice) come ahead of Andhra Pradesh’s simultaneous assembly and Lok Sabha elections on May 13. The first NDA election meeting was held at Boppudi village in Palnadu district’s Chilakaluripeta mandal on March 17.

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief D Purandeswari is contesting from the Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha seat. She will take on YSRCP’s G Srinivasulu. In Anakapalli, BJP’s C M Ramesh is fighting the parliamentary election against the ruling party’s B Mutyala Naidu. Following Monday’s meetings, Modi is scheduled to campaign again in the state on Wednesday, May 8, addressing a public meeting at Pileru in Annamayya district and participating in a rally in Vijayawada, NTR district.

Modi will be taking part in four election campaign-related events in Andhra Pradesh ahead of polling day. As part of a seat-sharing deal among the NDA partners, the TDP was allocated 144 assembly segments and 17 Lok Sabha constituencies, while the BJP will contest from six Lok Sabha and 10 assembly constituencies. Janasena will contest from two Lok Sabha and 21 assembly segments. Election results nationwide will be declared on June 4.