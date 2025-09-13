PMJ Jewels Announces The World’s Biggest Bridal & Half-Saree Jewellery Exhibition

A three-day celebration of tradition, trust, and timeless craftsmanship with PMJ Jewels

Hyderabad: PMJ Jewels, Hyderabad’s heritage jeweller founded in 1964, announces the world’s biggest Bridal & Half-Saree Jewellery Exhibition at Taj Krishna, Hyderabad, from September 13–15, 2025. Over 20,000 designs across contemporary diamonds and coloured gemstones, traditional polki and temple-jewellery masterpieces, and rich jadua and Kundan sets are showcased at the venue for the brides to be, and also for the half-saree celebrations, family occasions, and daily wear.

Building on PMJ’s much-loved Taj Krishna editions, the 2025 chapter expands curation, services and scale, reaffirming the maison’s vision to be Hyderabad’s trusted family jeweller for life’s most meaningful milestones.

“For over six decades, PMJ Jewels has celebrated life’s most precious moments with jewellery that carries trust and tradition,” said Kushal Kankaria, Chairman, PMJ Jewels. “This exhibition is our heartfelt tribute to every family and showcases our commitment to brides across the world — and especially to Hyderabad’s brides and young women stepping into tradition with half-saree — a celebration of craftsmanship, culture and care”

“For me, jewellery is not just about beauty, it is about trust. PMJ has been part of Hyderabad’s families for over 60 years, crafting traditional masterpieces with honesty and care. Over the years, that trust has grown beyond Hyderabad, reaching Telugu Diaspora across India and even continents. As a father, I am proud to see Sitara associated with a jeweller that represents tradition while inspiring the next generation. PMJ is more than a brand, it is a custodian of our most precious moments.” said Superstar Mahesh Babu, actor and brand ambassador.

“Our customers are like our extended family and we are humbled by the love they have always shown us. They do not just come to PMJ Jewels for jewellery, they come because they know we stand by every promise, every design, every detail. They know, here they can get the widest variety of designs to choose from, and they can also customize their designs to their choices and colours as need be. This showcase is another chapter in the same tradition of care and sharing joys and festivities.” says Dinesh Kankaria, Managing Director, PMJ Jewels.

What to Expect at Taj Krishna

• 20,000+ Designs to Choose From: The largest curation of bridal and half-saree jewellery under one roof.

• Curated Bridal & Half-Saree Collections: From heritage temple motifs and polki sets to modern diamond suites and gemstone highlights, designed for weddings, engagements, half-saree and festive wear.

• Live Craftsmanship & Bespoke Counters: Guests can watch artisans at work, co-create with PMJ’s designers, and explore heirloom redesign and one-of-a-kind commissions.

• Bespoke Services: Try-at-home and video consultations for families and NRI clients, old gold exchange, valuation and redesign, polishing and restoration, and lifetime buy-back or exchange.

With a presence across 40 retail stores in India and the USA, PMJ continues to serve as the family jeweller that understands and brings together trust and tradition under one roof, creating, caring for and upgrading jewellery across life stages.