PM’s I-Day speech uninspiring, failed to address important issues facing nation, claims opposition

New Delhi: Opposition leaders on Thursday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his Independence Day speech, alleging that it failed to unite and inspire people or address important issues faced by the nation.

Communist Party of India General Secretary D Raja said the prime minister’s speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort on India’s 78th Independence Day did not place any issue before the nation to unite and inspire people.

“Whatever he spoke is in line with the sinister, divisive agenda of RSS,” Raja told PTI.

“The prime minister speaks about 2047 but he failed to address the issues of plurality, and diversity of the nation. He is trying to impose uniformity on the country,” he alleged.

The CPI leader said that among other things, Prime Minister Modi did not speak on what would be done about the allegations made in the report of Hindenburg Research.

“What is he going to do with the Hindenburg allegations? All institutions are compromised, and SEBI is compromised. The Election Commission was compromised earlier. PM could not address any genuine issue that country is facing today,” he said.

National Federation of Indian Women (NFIW) General Secretary and CPI leader Annie Raja also slammed the prime minister and questioned the idea of ‘One Nation One Election’.

“What is ‘One Nation One Election’? He is boasting about making this country an economic superpower by 2047… He should have that same confidence to say that this country can have elections at different times,” she said.

“If this country can’t generate resources for an election, what are we talking about 2047? I don’t know what is his intention behind ‘One Nation One Election’… The first agenda should be to ensure free and fair elections,” Annie Raja said.

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Manoj Jha said the prime minister has not realised that there is only one PM in the country, and those who voted for the opposition do not have a separate PM.

“The most important and concerning point is that even for the 11th time, Narendra Modi has failed to understand that he is the country’s prime minister. The opposition, or the people who did not vote for you do not have a separate prime minister,” Jha said.

The Rajya Sabha MP said, “Every time we expected him to have a big heart, we have been disappointed. Even a polite conversation can seem awkward if it is held impolitely. Whether the statement on Viksit Bharat, saying that some people want destruction, this is a political speech.”

“Today he talked about a secular civil code. Secularism is a process, it has to be imbibed. Every time we expect that the PM will give up a narrow mindset and have a broad-minded approach, he disappoints,” Jha added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday made an unequivocal pitch for a uniform civil code in the country, asserting that a “secular civil code” in place of the existing “communal” one is the need of the hour.

In his 11th straight address to the nation, his third term’s first, from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Independence Day, Modi also pushed forcefully for ‘one nation one election’.

In the 98-minute speech, his longest Independence Day speech, Modi asserted that it is India’s golden era and a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047 awaits the nation. The prime minister reiterated his push for ridding Indian politics of casteism and nepotism.

He called for entry into public life of one lakh youngsters with no family ties to politics so that the fresh blood brings in a new mindset that enriches democracy.