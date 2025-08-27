Pocharam Reservoir in Danger: Heavy Rains Trigger Dam Erosion

Medchal/Kamareddy: After heavy and unprecedented rains, the earthen bund of Pocharam reservoir began eroding on Wednesday afternoon. The reservoir, built across the Alari Vagu (a tributary of the Manjeera) and located between Kamareddy and Medchal districts, is currently receiving over 1.31 lakh cusecs of water from upstream.

According to officials, floodwaters are flowing two and a half feet above the dam’s weir. The heavy pressure caused erosion on one side of the bund. In response, irrigation department authorities immediately took preventive measures by placing sandbags to protect the structure.

Authorities have warned that a potential breach could trigger a serious disaster, as several habitations lie downstream along the river’s course. The reservoir has a storage capacity of 1.82 TMC feet.

Experts stressed that immediate and continuous protective measures are crucial to prevent a major tragedy.