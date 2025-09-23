POCO festive MADness takes off: Unbeatable smartphone deals now live on Flipkart Big Billion Days

New Delhi: POCO India, one of the country’s fastest-growing consumer technology brands, on Tuesday launched the festive campaign ‘POCO Festive MADness’, bringing cutting-edge smartphones from its X, F, M & C series at unbeatable prices during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale.

The much-anticipated festive sale is now live on Flipkart, starting at 12 AM.

With flagship-level innovation at never-before prices, POCO is set to make this festive season truly special for tech enthusiasts across India.

Consumers can unlock blockbuster deals across POCO’s most popular smartphones.

POCO M7 5G: The segment’s fastest 5G smartphone, featuring up to 12 GB RAM (including 6 GB Turbo RAM), a powerful Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, a 50MP Sony camera, and a large 6.88” HD+ display for an immersive entertainment experience.

The POCO M7 5G: Originally launched at Rs 10,499, will now be available at an exciting 19 per cent discount for just Rs 8,499.

POCO M7 Plus 5G: A powerhouse with the largest-in-segment 7000mAh battery, 18W Reverse charging, 6.9” FHD+ display with up to 144Hz refresh rate.

The M7 Plus is also available in a limited edition 4GB variant, introduced last week, offering consumers a more affordable entry point into the series.

Originally priced at Rs 12,999, the smartphone will be up for grabs at an irresistible 15 per cent discount, bringing the price down to just Rs 10,999.

POCO X7 Pro 5G: The segment’s most powerful device, clocking over 1.7 million+ Antutu score, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra chipset, and a 6550mAh silicon-carbon battery with 90W fast charging, designed for power users. Originally priced at Rs 27,999, the smartphone is now available at just Rs 19,999 — a massive 29 per cent discount.

POCO F7 5G: Engineered for performance seekers, the POCO F7 5G packs India’s largest 7550mAh silicon-carbon battery and the cutting-edge Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor. With an Antutu score of over 2.1 million, it ensures seamless multitasking, ultra-smooth performance, and fast app launches.

Launched at Rs 31,999, the POCO F7 5G is now available for just Rs 28,999 — a 9 per cent discount.

“At POCO, we’ve always believed in delivering cutting-edge technology at the most disruptive price points. With the launch of our festive campaign, POCO Festive MADness, during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale, we are excited to bring consumers unbeatable deals across our Hero smartphones,” said Sandeep Arora, Chief Business Officer, POCO and Xiaomi India.

“This is our way of making innovation more accessible while adding extra cheer to the festive season,” he added.

Get massive discounts and extra savings with bank offers up to 2,000 with HDFC, Axis, and ICICI credit and debit cards, and exchange offers, plus no-cost EMI.

