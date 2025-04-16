Poisoning Attempt: Shocking Incident at Government School Leaves District in Shock

A shocking poisoning attempt was reported at a government school in Dharmapuri village, located in Ichoda Mandal of Adilabad district, Telangana. Unidentified miscreants allegedly mixed insecticide in the students’ drinking water tank and also sprayed poison on the midday meal containers, creating a major safety scare.

Tragedy Averted by Alert School Staff

The school staff fortunately noticed the suspicious contamination in time and prevented a major tragedy. Their quick response ensured that none of the students consumed the poisoned water or food.

The incident, though discovered late, has sent shockwaves through the village, with parents expressing serious concern over the safety of their children.

30 Students at Risk

The school currently accommodates 30 students, and the attempted poisoning has raised questions about the security measures in educational institutions. Had the staff not intervened on time, the situation could have turned fatal.

Parents Demand Accountability and Security

Following the incident, worried parents demanded an immediate investigation and better security measures in schools to protect children. Many are urging authorities to identify and punish the culprits behind this disturbing act.

Investigation Underway

Local police have been informed, and an investigation is underway to trace those responsible for the poisoning attempt. Authorities are also checking if similar incidents have occurred in nearby areas.