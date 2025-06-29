Chandrayangutta Police Arrest Six in Brutal Murder of Salam Bafana Over Property Dispute

In a shocking incident that unfolded in Salala, Barkas, Chandrayangutta, a man was murdered by his own family members during the 40th-day death ceremony (Chehlum) of their father. The deceased, Salam Bin Sayeed Bafana, 36, a businessman, was killed on June 26, 2025, at his residence following a bitter property dispute.

Accused Include Father, Brothers, and Mother of the Deceased

Chandrayangutta Police arrested six accused persons, all members of the same family:

Saleh Bafana (A1) – brother

– brother Abdullah Bafana (A2) – brother

– brother Mohsin Bafana (A3) – father

– father Abood Bafana (A4) – brother

– brother Naser Bafana (A5) – brother

– brother Shahnaz Begum (A6) – mother

All six are residents of Salala, Barkas, and were arrested under Cr. No. 179/2025 U/s 103(1), 329(4) R/w 3(5), 115(2), 238, BNS.

Long-Standing Property Feud Turned Deadly

Investigations revealed that the deceased’s father had executed a gift deed in 2022 in favor of Salam, legally transferring property rights to him. He also publicly disowned A3 (Mohsin Bafana) via a notice in local newspapers. This led A3 to file a civil suit. Following the father’s death on May 19, 2025, tensions escalated.

On being denied a share of the property, the accused allegedly hatched a plan to murder Salam, even purchasing knives from Nanded, Maharashtra in preparation for the attack.

Premeditated Attack During Religious Ceremony

On the night of the 40th-day ceremony, A2 reportedly jumped the compound wall, disabled CCTV cameras, and opened the main gate. A1 and A2 then fatally stabbed Salam and slit his throat, while others threatened attendees at the house to prevent interference. In a bid to stage the murder as self-defence, A2 placed a knife in Salam’s hand before fleeing.

Evidence Seized From the Accused

Police seized the following items from the accused:

Sharp knives used in the crime

One Activa scooty (AP12AW2237)

Blood-stained clothes

Mobile phones

Swift Action by Police Earns Praise

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Sri K. Sreekanth, Addl. DCP, South East Zone, and Sri A. Sudhakar, ACP, Chandrayangutta. SHO Sri R. Gopi and his team apprehended all six accused. The investigating team has been commended for their prompt action, and a suitable reward will be issued in recognition of their efforts.

This brutal family feud turned homicide has sent shockwaves through the local community, raising serious concerns over how deep-rooted property disputes can spiral into violence.