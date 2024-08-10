Police bust illegal liquor operation in J&K’s Anantnag; 8 nabbed

Srinagar: Police in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district busted an alleged illicit liquor manufacturing unit and arrested eight persons .

Police said they seized a substantial quantity of country-made liquor, along with the equipment used for its production, during a routine inspection at brick kiln Jan Thajiwara, owned by Tanveer Ahmad.

“Eight individuals were arrested at the scene, and ₹13,600 in cash, believed to be the proceeds from liquor sales, was also confiscated,” police statement said.

The relevant legal sections have registered a case, and an investigation is currently underway.

“This operation highlights Anantnag Police’s dedication to upholding the law and safeguarding the community from the harmful effects of the illegal liquor trade,” the statement added.