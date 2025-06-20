Hyderabad Police Conduct Community Contact Program in Tolichowki; Passport and Vehicle Violations Detected

In a large-scale community outreach operation conducted early Friday morning, Hyderabad City Police carried out checks in the Paramount Colony area under the Tolichowki Police Station limits.

Early Morning Operation Based on CP CV Anand’s Orders

The operation, which took place between 5:00 AM and 8:00 AM, was held under the supervision of Hyderabad Commissioner of Police CV Anand. The initiative was part of a Community Contact Program aimed at addressing local security concerns and verifying documentation of residents.

Heavy Police Presence in the Area

The operation involved a strong police presence with Additional DCP, 4 ACPs, 15 Circle Inspectors, 18 Sub-Inspectors, and around 300 police personnel taking part in the activity.

300 Houses Checked, African Nationals Taken for Passport Verification

Police teams conducted checks in over 300 houses during the operation. As a result, 28 African nationals were taken to the police station for passport verification. Authorities stated that these individuals were unable to immediately produce valid documents during the checks.

32 Two-Wheelers and Illegal Gas Cylinders Seized

Police also seized 32 two-wheelers for lacking proper documentation. In a separate instance, illegally stored domestic gas cylinders were recovered from one of the residences.

Legal Action Against Invalid Passports

Speaking to the media, Golkonda ACP Fayaz said that legal action will be initiated against those found possessing invalid or expired passports.

“Cases will be booked against individuals who fail to produce valid passport documents,” he said.

The Hyderabad Police have reiterated their commitment to ensuring public safety and legal compliance, especially in high-density residential zones.