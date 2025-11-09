Malkajgiri SOT, Uppal Police Conduct Joint Operation on Spa Centers

Hyderabad: The Malkajgiri Special Operations Team (SOT) conducted surprise raids on two spa centres — Aavas Wellness Spa and Hi-Fi Spa — located within the Uppal Police Station limits, following credible information about violations of operational norms.

Acting on a tip-off, the Malkajgiri SOT, along with Uppal Police, carried out coordinated inspections of the two establishments on Sunday. During the checks, officials found that both centres were functioning in violation of certain guidelines and license conditions prescribed for wellness and massage centres.

Also Read: Tragic Accident in Mailardevpally: 8-Year-Old Boy Crushed Under Sand Lorry

Police registered cases against the owners of Aavas Wellness Spa and Hi-Fi Spa as well as the spa therapists working there. Authorities confirmed that while there was no evidence of illegal or immoral activities, the spas were operating without adhering to mandatory rules and procedures.

An Uppal Police official clarified that the violations were primarily related to non-compliance with operational standards. “We have found regulatory lapses but no involvement in any other unlawful activities,” the official said.

Further investigation is underway, and officials have warned that similar surprise inspections will continue across the city to ensure all wellness and spa centres operate strictly within the law.