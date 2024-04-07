Hyderabad

Police constable dies in suspected gun misfire in Hyderabad

A police constable was killed after a suspected gun misfire in the old city of Hyderabad on Sunday.

Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
Police constable dies in suspected gun misfire in Hyderabad
Police constable dies in suspected gun misfire in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A police constable was killed after a suspected gun misfire in the old city of Hyderabad on Sunday.

Related Stories
Vote count for Telangana Assembly polls begins
‘Baba’ rapes 3-month-old bride under the guise of spiritual treatment in Old City of Hyderabad
Sonia Gandhi Extended Invitation to Contest Lok Sabha Seat from Telangana
Tension prevails at Saidabad Polling Station; Malakpet Congress Candidate Attacked
Hyderabad: Congress Candidate Mujeebullah Shareef Assaulted During Charminar Poll Inspection

Baleshwar (52) was found dead while on duty near Kabutar Khana under the limits of Hussaini Alam Police Station.

Two rounds were fired from the constable’s gun. The police were investigating if it was a case of misfire or he died by suicide.

Police shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital for autopsy. Belonging to the 1995 batch, the police employee hailed from Atchampet in Nagarkurnool district of Telangana.

A case has been registered and an investigation is on.

Source
IANS
Tags
Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
Back to top button