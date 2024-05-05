Police Constable Succumbs to Cardiac Arrest While Swimming in Mancherial

Mancherial: In a tragic incident, Panjala Sathish (40), a dedicated constable serving with the Mancherial police station, met an untimely demise due to cardiac arrest while indulging in a morning swim. The incident occurred at the swimming pool of the Coal Chemical Complex (CCC) colony, located in Naspur mandal.

According to Naspur Sub-Inspector M Ravi Kumar, Sathish collapsed while swimming at around 7 am. Despite immediate efforts to revive him, he was swiftly transported to the Government General Hospital of Mancherial, where medical professionals pronounced him deceased upon arrival.

Having served the police department since 2008, Sathish had diligently fulfilled his duties across various police stations before his assignment to Mancherial a year ago.

The loss of Constable Sathish has left the law enforcement community in mourning. Mancherial ACP Prakash, Inspector Bansilal, Mancherial Rural’s Inspector Akula Ashok, and Naspur SI Ravi extended their heartfelt condolences to the grieving family members.

This unfortunate incident serves as a somber reminder of the unpredictable nature of health emergencies and underscores the importance of regular health check-ups and awareness of cardiovascular health among individuals, including those in physically demanding professions like law enforcement.