Hyderabad Police Crack Down on Mobile Use While Driving; 28 Motorists Booked in Asifnagar

Hyderabad: In a bid to curb road accidents caused by distracted driving, the Hyderabad Traffic Police have intensified their enforcement drive against motorists using mobile phones while behind the wheel.

As part of the special operation conducted on Saturday, traffic officers booked 28 cases in the Asifnagar area, particularly near Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital, under the jurisdiction of the Asifnagar Police Station.

Officials said the initiative aims to promote safer driving habits and raise awareness about the dangers of using mobile phones on the road. The police emphasized that talking or texting while driving diverts attention and significantly increases the risk of accidents.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police have also urged citizens to cooperate with the ongoing campaign, stressing that road safety is a shared responsibility. Authorities warned that similar checks will continue across the city in the coming days, and violators will face strict penalties under traffic laws.

Motorists are advised to use hands-free devices or pull over safely before attending to calls or messages. “A few seconds of distraction can cost a life,” a senior officer reminded.