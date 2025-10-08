Hyderabad Traffic Police Cracks Down on Wrong-Side Driving at Humayun Nagar X Roads

Hyderabad: In a focused effort to curb road violations and enhance commuter safety, the Hyderabad Traffic Police conducted a special drive against wrong side driving at Humayun Nagar X Roads on Wednesday afternoon. The operation took place between 12:00 PM and 1:30 PM, under the supervision of Sri R. Venkateshwarulu, DCP Traffic–III.

The drive was coordinated by Smt. D. Dhana Laxmi, ACP (Southwest Zone Traffic), along with Sri S. Koteshwar Rao, SHO Asif Nagar Traffic Police Station, and Sri Rajender Prasad, SHO Kulsumpura Traffic Police Station, supported by the dedicated staff of Asif Nagar Traffic PS.

During the enforcement activity, officers booked 16 cases against motorists found driving on the wrong side of the road. The violators were counseled on the serious risks associated with such behavior, including the potential for accidents and traffic disruptions. They were also advised to adhere strictly to traffic norms in the future.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police reiterated that wrong-side driving remains a major cause of road accidents and congestion in the city. Officials emphasized that similar checks will continue in various parts of Hyderabad to ensure smoother and safer traffic movement.

Motorists have been urged to follow traffic rules diligently and cooperate with enforcement teams for their own safety and the safety of others.