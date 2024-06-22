Police fire in air after gang tries to attack them in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Police opened fire in the air after a four-member gang tried to attack them here, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened under Chilkalguda police station on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday when the gang tried to snatch a mobile phone from one of the personnel involved in the decoy operation.

According to a senior police official, four persons came on two motorcycles and attempted to snatch a mobile phone from one of the police personnel. The gang also tried to attack the police.

“One of the constables in self-defense had to open fire one round in the air, after which the four-member gang surrendered. They were taken into custody and were being questioned,” the official said.

The official further said they have been conducting decoy operations for the past one month and eight cell phone snatching gangs have been arrested.