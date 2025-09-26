Telangana Police Launches ‘Safe Mobility Initiative’ to Ensure Harassment-Free Travel for Women

Hyderabad: In a decisive step to enhance women’s safety in public transport, the ‘Women Safety Wing’ (WSW) of Telangana Police has launched a multi-agency ‘Safe Mobility Initiative’ in collaboration with TGSRTC, Metro Rail, ICCC, Transport Department, Private Bus Services Association and Auto Drivers Associations across the Tri-Commissionerates of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda.

The key features of the initiative: 1) Immediate complaint redressal: Women facing harassment such as groping, inappropriate touching, or flashing can report directly to bus conductors, auto drivers, or dial 100/112. 2) First Responders: Bus conductors and auto drivers will act as immediate responders and escalate complaints to emergency services.

Police patrol vehicles will be dispatched, and “She Teams” will handle investigations. 3) Nodal Officers: Each department will appoint nodal officers for smooth coordination, with WSW monitoring outcomes. 4) Real-Time Response: Integrated with Dial 100/112 for swift action and offender accountability.

Also Read: B. Shivadhar Reddy Appointed as New Telangana DGP, CM Revanth Hands Over Orders

Training and Rapid Response: TGSRTC conductors: Trained to act as the first point of contact and immediately inform Dial 100/112.

Private Buses and Autos: Conductors/drivers or women can directly call Dial 100/112.

Metro Rail: Women can dial 100/112 or use alarm/alert buttons.

Police Patrols: On receiving alerts, patrol units will apprehend offenders, and She Teams will investigate.

As for the broader impact, the above initiative aims not just at enforcement but at ‘changing mindsets’ – sending a strong message that ‘groping, flashing, and eve-teasing are crimes, not cultural norms’. Prompt intervention will deter the offenders and instill accountability in public spaces. The Safe Mobility Initiative reinforces Telangana Police’s commitment to ‘safe, respectful and harassment-free travel for women’. Through inter-agency coordination, rapid response, and public awareness, the message is clear: “Harassment will not be tolerated – anywhere, any time”.