Hyderabad Police Nab Notorious Car Rental Fraud Gang, Recover 23 Vehicles Worth ₹2.73 Crore

Hyderabad: In a major breakthrough, the Langer House Police apprehended a criminal gang involved in a sophisticated car rental fraud that duped vehicle owners and self-drive travel agencies across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The operation led to the recovery of 23 four-wheelers valued at ₹2.73 crore.

According to officials, the accused — Bollu Ajay Dheer, Hazrath Ali, Basha, and Thota Srinivas Yadav — posed as legitimate rental service operators, convincing owners to provide vehicles on a monthly rental basis. Initially, they paid rents for several months to gain trust but subsequently stopped returning the cars and ceased payments. The gang then sold or mortgaged the vehicles to unsuspecting buyers in Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, and Anakapally, falsely claiming the cars were obtained under a government subsidy scheme.

The police investigation revealed that the gang removed GPS devices from the vehicles to avoid tracking. Complaints indicate the gang cheated owners of approximately ₹50 lakh in rental fees. Authorities also confirmed that the gang had been operating for a long time, targeting multiple areas, including Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Guntur, Peddakakani, Palnadu, and Thullur.

The Langer House Police carried out the operation under the supervision of DCP South West Zone, Chandra Mohan IPS, and Addl. DCP Krishna Goud, with active monitoring by ACP Syed Fiaz. The team included SHO B. Venkat Ramulu, Detective Inspector K. Satyanarayana, Sub-Inspector Syed Munawar Ali, and other crime staff.

Recovered vehicles include Swift, XL6, Innova, Mozarro, Thar, Fortuner, XUV 700, XUV 500, i20, and Ertiga. The gang members are currently in custody, and further investigations are ongoing to trace additional cases and victims.

The police have issued an appeal to car owners and self-drive agencies to thoroughly verify the credentials of individuals seeking vehicles on rent to avoid falling prey to similar schemes.

This operation marks a significant crackdown on organized rental fraud, sending a strong message against such criminal activities in the region.