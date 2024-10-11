Vijayawada: A police officer caused a stir near the sanctum sanctorum of the renowned Kanaka Durga Temple in Vijayawada by walking in the area while wearing boots. The incident, which took place in close proximity to the revered inner shrine, has sparked outrage among devotees and locals, who see it as a violation of the sanctity of the temple.

Traditionally, footwear is strictly prohibited within temple premises as a sign of respect to the deity. The officer’s actions were seen as disrespectful, especially during the ongoing festive season when large crowds visit the temple to offer prayers to Durga.

Police Officer Sparks Controversy by Wearing Boots Near Durga Temple Sanctum.pic.twitter.com/DGOsWhjmmx — The Munsif Daily (@munsifdigital) October 11, 2024

Temple authorities have been informed of the incident, and many devotees have expressed their displeasure, calling for action against the officer. Some have demanded a formal apology and requested that all officers deployed in and around the temple be briefed on maintaining the sacred atmosphere of the shrine.

As the incident gained traction on social media, temple management assured the public that steps would be taken to prevent such occurrences in the future, ensuring that the sanctity of the temple is preserved at all times.