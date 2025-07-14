Police Register Case After Drunk Youths Attack IT Employees in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident late Friday night, a group of drunken youths created panic near Uppal X Roads by chasing and attacking a cab carrying IT employees. The incident has raised serious concerns over public safety and rising cases of road rage in the city.

According to eyewitnesses, the traffic came to a halt at Uppal X Roads, prompting a cab driver to honk his horn. This seemingly routine act escalated quickly when a group of intoxicated youths, enraged by the honking, confronted the driver.

Youths Force Open Car Door, Assault IT Employees

Reports suggest that one of the youths opened the car door and assaulted the IT professionals seated inside. The situation worsened when the attackers began chasing the cab on a scooter, further intimidating the employees who were already shaken by the sudden violence.

Attackers Waited Outside Police Station

After the harrowing experience, the IT employees reached a nearby police station and lodged a formal complaint. Shockingly, the same group of attackers reportedly waited outside the police station, seemingly intending to launch another attack. However, they fled the scene as police officials appeared.

Case Registered, Investigation Underway

Police have registered a case and assured that an investigation is ongoing. The incident highlights the urgent need for patrolling and stricter control on intoxicated driving and public nuisance, especially in high-traffic zones like Uppal X Roads.