Police serve notice to YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu

Amaravati: Guntur district police in Andhra Pradesh have issued a notice to YSR Congress Party’s senior leader and former minister Ambati Rambabu in a case registered against him last month for allegedly violating police orders in connection with party president and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Palnadu district.

Sattenapalli Rural Police have directed him to appear before them on July 21 for questioning.

He is facing charges for violating prohibitory orders and obstructing police from discharging their duties during Jagan’s visit to Rentapalla on June 18.

Earlier, cases were registered against Rambabu and others at Nallapadu, Old Guntur, and Sattenapalli Urban police stations under various sections of Bharat Nyaya Sanhita.

In the latest development, Sattenpalli Rural Police Station also registered a case against Rambabu and summoned him.

According to police, Ambati, along with his brother Murali, allegedly broke through barricades at Korrapadu, engaged in heated exchanges with police, and even manhandled personnel on duty.

Police had imposed certain restrictions during Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Rentapalla village in Palnadu district, where he consoled the family members of YSRCP functionary Korlakunta Nagamalleswara Rao, who died by suicide due to alleged harassment by police and TDP leaders.

The YSRCP chief’s visit turned into a huge show of strength by the opposition party as thousands of party cadres joined his convoy.

Two people died during the former chief minister’s visit. While a 53-year-old man died allegedly after coming under the wheels of Jagan’s vehicle in Guntur district, another person collapsed while waiting to welcome him in Sattenapalli and later succumbed at a hospital.

The YSRCP leaders had allegedly violated the conditions imposed by the police for Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit.

A YSRCP worker was arrested on June 19 for displaying placards that carried provocative slogans seeking to carry out a massacre of Telugu Desam Party leaders if the YSRCP returned to power in 2029.

A case was registered against him at Nekarikally Police Station in Palnadu district following a complaint by leaders of the TDP.