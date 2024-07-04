Police stop child marriage in Maharashtra’s Latur, 200 booked including photographer and cook

Latur: Police in Maharashtra’s Latur have foiled a child marriage and registered a case against about 200 people, including the groom, relatives from both sides and guests, an official said on Thursday.

The police swiftly moved after receiving a tip on June 30 about a child marriage being conducted at the Khadagaon Road area of the city.

Seeing the police at the venue, the guests ran helter-skelter. After confirming that the bride was a minor, police booked nearly 200 people, also including the photographer and the cook, he said.

The FIR was registered under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act on the complaint of Childline NGO’s Alka Sanmukhrao, he added.