Police Vehicle Overturns at Sangareddy-Patancheru ORR Exit 3; 4 Officers Seriously Injured

In a shocking incident in Sangareddy, a police vehicle from the Cyberabad Commissionerate overturned after a tyre burst, leaving four police officers severely injured. The accident took place near the Patancheru ORR Exit 3 while the vehicle was en route to the Sangareddy jail.

Details of the Incident

The police vehicle was traveling along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) when the tyre exploded, causing the vehicle to lose control and overturn. The blast resulted in significant damage to the vehicle and left the officers inside with critical injuries. The four injured officers were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

Immediate Response and Medical Aid

Emergency services responded swiftly to the scene, providing essential medical care and ensuring the safety of the injured personnel. The officers were reported to be in stable condition after receiving initial treatment, but their injuries are still being assessed by medical professionals.

Investigation Underway

Authorities are investigating the cause of the tyre burst that led to the vehicle’s overturn. Initial reports suggest that the tyre may have suffered a defect or damage, but further examinations will determine the exact cause.

Road Safety Concerns

This unfortunate incident raises serious concerns regarding the safety of law enforcement vehicles, especially as they traverse busy roads and highways. It also highlights the importance of regular vehicle maintenance and timely inspections to ensure the safety of police officers on duty.