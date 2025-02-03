Political Firestorm in Bihar: Deputy CM Urges Rahul Gandhi to Take a Ganga Dip to Clear His Legacy!

Bihar: Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister, Samrat Choudhary, has sparked controversy with his remarks about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, suggesting that he should take a dip in the Ganga River to “wash away his sins.” The statement was made ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Patna on February 5, where he is set to attend an event marking the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Jaglal Chaudhary.

Choudhary’s comment came in the context of Gandhi’s planned visit to Bihar, which is expected to heighten political discussions in the state. The Bihar Deputy CM accused the Gandhi family of historically opposing reservations for backward and extremely backward communities. He claimed that the Gandhi family had a long-standing opposition to reservation policies in India, which he described as a significant issue for the public to understand.

“If Rahul Gandhi is coming to Patna for the birth anniversary celebration of Jaglal Chaudhary, then he should first take a bath in the Ganga. His sins will be washed away when he does so. The public is well aware of the kind of politics his family has played regarding the backward and extremely backward communities,” said Choudhary.

Historical Criticism of the Gandhi Family

Choudhary also targeted the Gandhi family for their past opposition to reservations, accusing them of sabotaging key initiatives like the Mandal Commission. The Deputy CM stated, “His great-grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru was against reservation. His grandmother Indira Gandhi kept the Mandal Commission file locked in the cupboard. Rahul Gandhi’s father, Rajiv Gandhi, never allowed the Mandal Commission to be implemented.”

Rahul Gandhi’s Patna Visit to Stir Political Debate

Choudhary’s remarks are expected to add to the political tensions in Bihar, with Gandhi’s visit to Patna already raising the stakes for various political parties. Rahul Gandhi will be attending the event on February 5, and his stance on various political issues, particularly reservations, will likely continue to be a central point of discourse.

As the political climate in Bihar heats up ahead of Gandhi’s visit, Samrat Choudhary’s comments have stirred significant debate and scrutiny of the Gandhi family’s legacy on social justice and reservations.