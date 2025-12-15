Political interference in institutions should not be tolerated: J&K CM Omar Abdullah

Srinagar: J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday stressed that political interference in institutions should not be tolerated.

Political interference in institutions should not be tolerated and needs to be dealt with seriously, he told reporters at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) here in response to reports about the interference in the working and staff engagement in a power project allegedly by a BJP MLA.

“Political meddling in the functioning of corporations and departments is unfortunate and worrisome. Political interference should not happen. Such matters must be viewed with seriousness. Earlier, these institutions were accountable to an elected government, but now decisions are being taken without that system in place,” Omar Abdullah alleged.

Also Read: Messi lands in Delhi for final stop of his G.O.A.T Tour



Institutions like the Power Development Corporation and other departments must function independently and without outside pressure or political motivation, he added.

At the SKICC, the Chief Minister felicitated beneficiaries under various flagship schemes, including Mission YUVA, HADP, and JKCIP.

He reaffirmed his government’s commitment to empowering youth, strengthening livelihoods and promoting inclusive growth across J&K.

The Chief Minister also laid e-foundation stones/e-inaugurated several key development projects costing over Rs 37 crore in Srinagar district, including upgradation of Abhedananda Home for children with special needs, construction of vital bridges over the Maloori Nallah, expansion of academic-clinical infrastructure at GMC Srinagar, and establishment of a Fleece Testing Laboratory at Zakura.

These projects are aimed at strengthening social welfare, healthcare, connectivity, and livelihoods.

On the tourism front, Omar Abdullah said that while there have been cancellations due to recent tensions, efforts are on to revive the sector ahead of Christmas and the New Year.

“The Adventure Tour Operators Association of India will soon hold its annual convention in Srinagar, which is a positive step. We must focus on reviving tourism promotion and infrastructure,” he said.