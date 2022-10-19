Many BJP leaders marry their daughters to Muslims; claims Congress leader

New Delhi: Taking a dig at BJP, Congress leader and former BSP MP Devaraj Singh Patel remarked that BJP is just making public fools by giving different statements on Hindu-Muslim, while the fact is that many BJP leaders marry their daughters to Muslims.

The Congress leader told this during an event at the Higher Secondary School in Mauganj town of the district, on Sunday, October 16, 2022.

“BJP fools us in the name of Hindu-Muslim and we become a fool. Most of the BJP leaders get their daughters married to Muslim and make us fool. They make us fight in the name of religion” told Devaraj Singh Patel while addressing the public at the concluding program of a Dangal function.

His statement became a hot topic in the political circles after a video of his speech went viral on social media on Monday.

Patel attended the program as a chief guest along with many other congress leaders.

In the video he can be heard saying, “On the one hand BJP leaders say Muslim terrorists and on the other hand, they marry their daughters to Muslims. How can son-in-law be a terrorist?”