Rahul Gandhi to be opposition’s prime ministerial face in 2024 polls: Kamal Nath

Rahul Gandhi will be the opposition’s prime minister candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, said senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Friday.

According to PTI, lauding Gandhi for leading the Congress’ countrywide Bharat Jodo Yatra, Nath said Gandhi is not doing politics for power but for the common people of the country. Nath is the lone leader to have come forward in favour of Rahul Gandhi’s candidature for the 2024 polls.