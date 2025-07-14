Political Storm After Telangana Girl Dies by Suicide in School Hostel

Hyderabad: In a deeply distressing incident, a Class 5 student at the Jyothibapule BC Girls’ Residential Hostel in Telangana’s Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the fourth floor of the hostel building. The student, identified as Sandhya, reportedly took the extreme step just a day after being enrolled in the hostel by her parents.

The incident occurred at Tupranpet under Choutuppal mandal, and the girl hailed from Mahbubnagar. Preliminary reports suggest that Sandhya was unwilling to stay in the hostel and may have been under emotional distress. She died on the spot, and her body was shifted for post-mortem as police began a detailed investigation.

KTR Blames Congress Govt for Hostel Tragedy

Reacting sharply to the incident, BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) posted on social media platform ‘X’, calling the incident “deeply distressing.” He blamed the Congress government for failing to provide safe and humane conditions in Gurukul residential schools.

Also Read: Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par Crosses ₹160 Crore, Shines Globally

“Children are dying in hostels due to worm-infested food and lack of basic facilities. If this continues, the Congress government will collapse under the curse of parents,” KTR wrote.

He also claimed that over 90 students have died in Gurukul hostels for various reasons during recent years, accusing Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of remaining silent.

35 Students Fall Ill Due to Contaminated Food in Nalgonda

In a related development, 35 students at a tribal girls’ residential school in Mudigonda, Devarakonda mandal (Nalgonda district), were hospitalized after vomiting and diarrhoea, suspected to be due to contaminated food. All affected students were shifted to Devarakonda government hospital, and their condition is being monitored.

Public Demands Action and Hostel Safety Reforms

The two back-to-back incidents have triggered massive concern among parents, activists, and opposition leaders, calling for urgent reforms in hostel safety, mental health counselling, and food quality checks. Authorities have yet to release a formal statement about any corrective steps being taken.