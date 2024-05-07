Polling begins for 4 seats in third and final phase of LS elections in Assam

Guwahati: Voting began on Tuesday for four constituencies to decide the political fate of 47 candidates in the third and final phase of Lok Sabha elections in Assam.

Polling commenced at 7 am and will end at 5 pm in Guwahati, Barpeta, Dhubri and Kokrajhar seats.

Prominent candidates include AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal who is seeking re-election for the fourth successive term from Dhubri, Congress MLA Rakibul Hussain, eight-time Asom Gana Parishad legislator Phanibhushan Choudhury, CPI(M) MLA Manoranjan Talukdar and the two women contestants of Guwahati – Bijuli Kalita Medhi of the BJP and Mira Borthakur Goswami of the Congress.

Altogether 82.11 lakh voters, including 40.84 women and 112 belonging to the third gender are eligible to exercise their franchise in 9,516 polling stations.

Security arrangements have been tightened for the final round of Lok Sabha elections in the state.