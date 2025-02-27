Polling for Three MLC Seats in Telangana Concludes, Counting Scheduled for March 3

Hyderabad: Polling for three MLC constituencies, including one Graduates’ and two Teachers’ constituencies, concluded peacefully in Telangana on Thursday evening.

The voting process for the Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Graduates’ constituency, the Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Teachers’ constituency, and the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Teachers’ constituency began at 8 AM and ended at 4 PM.

Graduates’ Constituency : 56 candidates were in the fray for the lone Graduates’ seat, with 3.55 lakh registered voters.

: 56 candidates were in the fray for the lone Graduates’ seat, with 3.55 lakh registered voters. Teachers’ Constituencies: 15 candidates contested for the Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Teachers’ seat, while 19 candidates contested for the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Teachers’ seat. The voter base for the teachers’ constituencies stood at 27,000.

Peaceful Polling

Officials confirmed that the polling concluded without any untoward incidents, and the overall process was smooth. The counting of votes is scheduled to take place on March 3.

Political Contestants

Congress Party : The Congress is contesting only the Graduates’ constituency, with V Narender Reddy as their candidate, going up against BJP’s C Anji Reddy. The Congress holds the current seat through T Jeevan Reddy, who is stepping down after his term ends on March 29.

: The Congress is contesting only the Graduates’ constituency, with V Narender Reddy as their candidate, going up against BJP’s C Anji Reddy. The Congress holds the current seat through T Jeevan Reddy, who is stepping down after his term ends on March 29. BJP : The BJP is contesting in all three constituencies.

: The BJP is contesting in all three constituencies. BRS: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has decided to stay out of the contest.

Holiday Declared for Schools

In light of the polling, the government declared a holiday for schools in the constituencies on Thursday to maintain law and order and to avoid any disruptions to the academic schedule.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari confirmed the decision, emphasizing its necessity to facilitate a smooth polling process.