Polling in Telangana peaceful: DGP

Hyderabad: The voting for the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana and the by-polls to the Secunderabad Assembly constituency passed off peacefully on Monday, State Director General of Police (DGP) Ravi Gupta said.

Gupta, along with Additional DGP Mahesh M Bhagwat and Sanjay Kumar Jain, who personally monitored the control centre in the DGP office where live videos are available, said the polling in Naxal-affected areas concluded without any incident by 4:00 p.m.

The DGP congratulated all police officers and staff for their hard work which resulted in an incident-free election.

As of today, Police seized Rs 191.16 crore worth of material seized including cash of Rs 98.82 crore, liquor worth Rs 10.81 crores. Metal worth Rs 62.77 crore, Drugs worth Rs 7.11 crore and Freebies worth Rs 11.65 crore.