20,000 Acres of Ponds Encroached in Telangana: Shocking Land Grab Exposed

Hyderabad: The illegal encroachment of nearly 20,000 acres of pond land across 7,000 water bodies in Telangana has surfaced as a major scandal.

Over the past six years, individuals and groups have fraudulently obtained pattas (land ownership rights) and siphoned off crores of rupees under the Rythu Bandhu scheme.

A joint inspection by the Irrigation, Revenue, and Agriculture departments has uncovered numerous instances of encroachment, illegal land registrations, and misuse of public funds.

Massive Encroachment Uncovered

Field-level inspections revealed that encroachers had taken over Full Tank Level (FTL) and buffer zones of various ponds by illegally securing pattas. According to Irrigation Department sources, the extent of land grabbing could be much higher once a joint land survey is completed.

For instance, in the combined Warangal district, over 3,000 acres of encroached land was found within FTL limits. Consequently, authorities halted Rythu Bharosa payments for these lands. Investigations also suggest that some government officials colluded with encroachers to facilitate illegal land allocations.

However, a significant issue remains: in many cases, Revenue and Irrigation departments lack proper records of water bodies, making it difficult to identify and reclaim encroached lands.

Encroachment Cases Across Telangana

Chintala Tank, Hasanparthi Mandal, Hanumakonda District

The original area of the Chintala tank is 62 acres .

of the Chintala tank is . 32 acres of FTL and buffer zone land were illegally occupied and claimed under Rythu Bandhu for six years.

of FTL and buffer zone land were illegally occupied and claimed under Rythu Bandhu for six years. During a recent field inspection, irrigation officials detected the fraud and wrote to the Revenue Department to cancel the pattas .

. Another 20 acres of land within the pond was encroached by private individuals and realtors, where land prices are estimated at ₹2 crore per acre.

Rangineni Tank, Rajanna Sircilla District

Located in Jaiseval Kammaripeta Tanda, Konaraopeta Mandal , the Rangineni tank was not recorded in official irrigation department records.

, the was not recorded in official irrigation department records. Encroachers filled the pond with mud and converted it into agricultural land .

and converted it into . 65 acres of such encroached land have been identified and removed from Rythu Bharosa eligibility.

Almaspur Rangam Tank, Yellareddypeta Mandal, Rajanna Sircilla District

The total area of the Almaspur Rangam Tank is 80 acres .

is . Officials found that 31 acres of FTL land were illegally granted pattas.

Lack of Land Records Leading to Encroachment

Officials highlight that the absence of Village Revenue Officers (VRO) and Village Revenue Assistants (VRA) in recent years has accelerated illegal land occupation. The unavailability of proper documentation for nearly 30% of the ponds in Telangana has further worsened the situation. Without accurate records, boundary demarcation is nearly impossible.

Action Taken: Stopping Rythu Bharosa Payments & Further Investigations

Authorities have now halted Rythu Bharosa payments for encroached lands in the first phase of their crackdown. However, experts argue that to protect Telangana’s water bodies, the government must take permanent measures, such as:

Cancelling all fraudulent pattas

Removing encroachments

Setting legal boundaries for water bodies

Implementing strict fencing and monitoring

The Way Forward: Restoring Telangana’s Water Resources

The Telangana government had previously announced plans to identify all encroached ponds, demarcate their boundaries, and fence them off. However, lack of cooperation from revenue and police departments has hindered progress.

A senior Irrigation Department official emphasized that water conservation can only be ensured if old land records are retrieved and boundaries are properly mapped.

With more inspections and joint surveys planned, Telangana is now at a critical juncture in its fight against water body encroachments.

Will the government succeed in reclaiming these encroached lands and protect its water bodies? Only time will tell.