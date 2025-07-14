Ponguleti and Bhatti Start Water Supply from Paleru, Promise Full Help to Farmers

Khammam: In a major development aimed at supporting agriculture in the Krishna basin, water has been released from the Paleru reservoir in Khammam to the Sagar Ayacut. The event was attended by Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy.

Speaking at the event, Ponguleti announced that 400 cusecs of water have currently been released, with plans to fully irrigate 2.5 lakh acres under the Sagar Ayacut area within the next five days. He assured farmers that water supply will be sufficient for their crops in the Krishna basin region.

"Despite the state's financial challenges, the Congress government is fulfilling its promises to farmers," Ponguleti said.

Rythu Bharosa Scheme Delivers ₹12,000 Per Acre, ₹9,000 Crore Deposited in 9 Days

Highlighting the ongoing farmer-friendly initiatives, Ponguleti emphasized that the government has transferred ₹9,000 crore directly into farmers’ accounts in just nine days under the Rythu Bharosa scheme, providing ₹12,000 per acre.

In addition, a ₹500 per quintal bonus for millets has been announced, with plans to extend the bonus to other crops in the near future.

Bhatti Vikramarka Slams BRS, Blames KCR, KTR, and Harish Rao for Past Failures

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka used the occasion to criticize the previous BRS government, accusing them of negligence regarding water projects and agriculture. He stated that Andhra Pradesh is moving ahead with new irrigation projects, while the former Telangana government failed to take timely action.

“KCR, KTR, and Harish Rao made serious mistakes. They didn’t safeguard the state’s interests. Now, the same leaders are spreading misinformation about the Congress government,” said Bhatti.

He reiterated that the Congress government is focused on agriculture, electricity, and irrigation, ensuring that development reaches farmers directly.