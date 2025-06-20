Hyderabad Incharge Minister Ponnam Prabhakar Conducts Surprise Inspection at Chintal Basti Urban Health Center

In a proactive move to strengthen public healthcare services, Hyderabad Incharge Minister Ponnam Prabhakar conducted a surprise inspection of the Urban Health Center in Chintal Basti. The visit aimed to assess the functioning of the center and ensure that patients are receiving adequate care.

Staff Attendance and Field Deployment Reviewed

During the inspection, the Minister reviewed the attendance register of doctors and medical staff. He also inquired about the field staff, including details of those present and absent. Minister Prabhakar emphasized the need for strict monitoring of staff availability to maintain uninterrupted healthcare services.

Priority to Education and Healthcare

Stressing the government’s commitment to public welfare, Minister Prabhakar said,

“The government prioritizes education and healthcare. Every step will be taken to ensure patients do not face any inconvenience.”

He instructed health officials to ensure availability of medicines at all times and to avoid any shortage, especially during the upcoming monsoon season.

Patient Flow and Maternal Care Data Requested

The minister also sought details on:

Number of in-patients and out-patients visiting daily

Pregnant women receiving care at the center

He advised the staff to spread awareness among the public about seasonal diseases, which tend to rise during this time of the year.

On-the-Ground Assessment of Services

Minister Prabhakar personally inspected the wards and treatment facilities, interacting with patients and observing the quality of care being provided.

“I visited this hospital to see for myself how patients are being treated and what services are being offered,” he said.

Focus on Sanitation, Schools, and Hostels

As Hyderabad’s Incharge Minister, Ponnam Prabhakar highlighted three key areas of focus:

Inspections in hospitals, schools, and hostels Emphasis on sanitation and hygiene Regular surprise inspections to ensure accountability

Free and Quality Services for the Poor

He concluded by reaffirming the government’s goal to provide free and quality education and healthcare to the underprivileged. He encouraged citizens to report any issues to local authorities, assuring them that necessary action would be taken.