Ponnam Prabhakar Vows Full Support for Well-being of RTC Retired Employees

Hyderabad: Minister for Transport and BC Welfare, Ponnam Prabhakar, reaffirmed the Telangana State Government’s commitment to the welfare of retired RTC officers and staff, promising full support to the RTC Corporation in addressing their needs.

Efforts to Resolve Employees’ Issues Systematically

Speaking as the chief guest at the fifth annual conference of the TGSRTC Retired Officers Welfare Association held at a city hotel on Sunday, Ponnam Prabhakar highlighted that systematic efforts are being made to resolve long-pending issues faced by RTC employees.

The Minister honoured retired RTC employees who have completed 90 years of age, acknowledging their lifelong contributions to strengthening the public transport system.

Focus on Employee Welfare and Infrastructure

Ponnam Prabhakar emphasized that employee welfare has been a central focus over the past year, citing initiatives such as the purchase of new buses and continuous recruitment drives aligned with fleet expansion.

He also revealed that Telangana RTC is progressing towards financial stability, largely due to the successful implementation of the Mahalaxmi scheme by the State government.

Telangana RTC Aims to Become a National Leader

The Minister expressed confidence that with the ongoing reforms and initiatives, Telangana RTC is poised to become the leading transport corporation in the country.

TGSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar, Retired Officers Welfare Association President Nagavender Rao, Vice President Nagaraju, Secretary Vijay Kumar, Joint Secretary Seetharam Babu, Treasurer Venkat Reddy, and other senior officials were present at the conference.