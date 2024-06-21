Pooja Hegde shoots for ‘Suriya 44’ in Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Mumbai: Actress Pooja Hegde is currently busy shooting for the tentatively titled film ‘Suriya 44’ in the picturesque locale of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

A source told IANS: “Pooja went to Andaman and Nicobar in early June to shoot and is expected to return in the first week of July. She will be shooting a major part of the schedule there.”

The actress will be seen as the leading lady in Suriya’s film, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj. It also stars Jayaram, Joju George and Karunakaran among others in a pivotal role.

“Pooja plays the female lead in the film that takes the story ahead and will be seen in a very different look as well,” the source said.

The soundtrack for the film is composed by Santhosh Narayanan, who has given music for films such as ‘Pizza’, ‘Jigarthanda’, ‘Iruthi Suttru’, ‘Saala Khadoos’, ‘Iraivi’, ‘Gulu Gulu’ and ‘Anweshippin Kandethum’. He has also worked in the upcoming film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ starring Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

In addition to ‘Suriya 44’, Pooja is set to star alongside Shahid Kapoor in ‘Deva’ and with Ahan Shetty in ‘Sanki’. Apart from this, she also has a three-film deal with a major production house in the South.

It was in 2012 when Pooja made her acting debut in Mysskin’s Tamil superhero film ‘Mugamoodi’ starring Jiiva. She then featured in the Telugu film ‘Oka Laila Kosam’. In 2014, the 33-year-old actress stepped into Bollywood with Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Mohenjo Daro’, based on the Indus Valley civilisation.

In 2021, the actress was named in the seventh position on Forbes India’s Most Influential Stars on Instagram in South Cinema.

The actress was last seen in ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ starring Salman Khan. It also features Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal and Palak Tiwari to name a few.