Pope Francis’ Health Deteriorates, Is Survival Unlikely? Is the Vatican Preparing for a New Pope?

Vatican City: Pope Francis, 88, who has been serving as the head of the Catholic Church since 2013, is currently undergoing treatment at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital.

Reports reveal that the Pope has been diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia, a serious lung infection affecting both of his lungs. Doctors have placed him under treatment with cortisone and antibiotics, but his condition is described as critical.

Pope’s Health Worsens, Raises Fears of Succession

Sources close to the Pope have confirmed that he himself has acknowledged the possibility that he may not survive this illness. As a result, he has reportedly made some significant decisions regarding his potential succession.

Vatican Denies Reports of Pope’s Death Amid Worsening Healths

While there have been rumors about Pope Francis’ passing, the Vatican has firmly denied them, calling the reports baseless. However, internal sources have confirmed that the Pope’s condition has deteriorated, leading him to cancel all of his engagements, including the weekly Angelus prayer—a highly unusual move.

Pope Francis’ Legacy of Reform and Progressivism

Pope Francis, known for his progressive views and his efforts to reform the Church, has garnered admiration worldwide. His leadership has left a lasting impact on the Church, and his followers are praying for his speedy recovery.

Vatican’s Next Steps: What’s Next for the Church?

As Pope Francis’ health continues to decline, the Vatican is likely preparing for potential changes. The next steps in the coming days will be closely watched by both the Catholic community and the global public, with many awaiting developments related to the Pope’s condition and the future of the Church’s leadership.