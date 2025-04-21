Pope Francis Passes Away at 88 After 12-Year Papacy

Vatican City: Pope Francis, the first Latin American pontiff and a transformative figure in the Roman Catholic Church, has died at the age of 88, the Vatican confirmed in a video statement on Monday. His passing marks the end of a 12-year papacy that brought global attention to issues of poverty, climate change, and interfaith dialogue.

Final Appearance on Easter Sunday

Just a day before his death, Pope Francis made what would be his final public appearance. Seated in the popemobile, he greeted more than 35,000 faithfuls gathered in St. Peter’s Square for Easter Sunday celebrations. It was his most prominent outing since recovering from a serious case of double pneumonia.

“Brothers and sisters, happy Easter!” he greeted the crowd with a wave.

Urbi et Orbi Message Calls for Global Peace

In keeping with tradition, the Pope delivered the Urbi et Orbi blessing — “to the city and the world.” The message, read aloud by Archbishop Diego Ravelli, included fervent appeals for peace in conflict zones such as Gaza, Ukraine, Congo, and Myanmar.

“I appeal to the warring parties: call a ceasefire, release the hostages and come to the aid of a starving people that aspires to a future of peace!” the Pope’s message stated.

A Legacy of Compassion and Unity

Pope Francis also called on people to renew their faith in humanity and embrace diversity. “On this day, I would like all of us to hope anew and to revive our trust in others, including those who are different than ourselves… For all of us are children of God,” he said.

Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Argentina, was elected in 2013 following the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI. His legacy is marked by a deep commitment to social justice, humility, and efforts to modernize the Church’s outreach.