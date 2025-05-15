Positive Impact of HYDRAA’s Actions: ₹22,500 Crore Worth 450 Acres of Land Reclaimed: Shujath Ali Sufi

HYDRAA reclaims 450 acres of encroached land worth ₹22,500 crore in Hyderabad, aiming to restore water bodies and revive groundwater levels, reports Dr. Shujath Ali Sufi.

Hyderabad: The twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad are witnessing an alarming drop in groundwater levels, with readings plunging below 20 metres in nearly all peripheral zones. This has raised serious concerns, especially for commercial users who depend heavily on borewells.

Areas such as Serilingampally, Hayathnagar, Abdullapurmet, Saroornagar, Kukatpally, Bachupally, Malkajgiri, and Dundigal mandals have recorded the steepest declines in water table levels.

Over-Extraction in Urban Mandals Alarms Experts

In key urban zones like Amberpet, Ameerpet, Asifnagar, Charminar, Golconda, Himayatnagar, Khairatabad, Musheerabad, Secunderabad, and Shaikpet, groundwater extraction has exceeded 170% of available resources. This unsustainable usage poses a threat not just to water availability but also to the structural safety of buildings.

Rapid Urbanization Over Former Lakes and Tanks

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has reportedly taken serious note of the situation. Several former water bodies and tanks on the city’s outskirts have now been replaced by high-rise buildings. Notably, a large tank near Shivam, close to DD Colony, has been completely transformed into residential complexes.

HYDRAA Recovers Encroached Land Worth ₹22,500 Crore

Under its ongoing mission to restore urban water bodies, HYDRAA, the Hyderabad Urban Water Rejuvenation Authority, has reclaimed 450 acres of encroached land, valued at approximately ₹22,500 crore. According to HYDRAA Chief AV Ranganath, this land will be used to recreate water retention areas critical for borewell recharge and restoring the city’s ecological balance.

Public Support for HYDRAA on the Rise

Ranganath expressed satisfaction over growing public support, stating that citizens are increasingly viewing HYDRAA’s mission as essential and offering their cooperation in reclaiming water bodies and recharging the aquifers.

Other States Take Notice: Andhra’s Deputy CM Lauds HYDRAA Model

HYDRAA’s success has attracted attention beyond Telangana. Pawan Kalyan, Andhra Pradesh’s Deputy Chief Minister, has urged CM Chandrababu Naidu to replicate HYDRAA’s model in Andhra to revive lakes and tanks there.

Citizens Called to Join Hands in Conservation

Veteran Hyderabad resident Syed Saleemuddin emphasized the need for public commitment, urging people to adopt the motto: “Come, let us pledge to raise the groundwater table.”