Post Office Scheme: Invest ₹11,000 Monthly and Get ₹90 Lakh Returns – A Game-Changing Savings Plan

The Post Office Public Provident Fund (PPF) is among the most trusted long-term investment schemes in India. Backed by the Government of India, this scheme offers a 7.1% interest rate per annum, making it a safe and attractive option for investors. One of the key benefits of PPF is that it provides tax exemptions under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.

Where to Open a PPF Account: Post Office vs. Bank

You can open a PPF account either at a post office or a nationalized/private bank. Both offer the same interest rate and benefits. The choice depends solely on the investor’s personal preference and convenience.

Who is Eligible to Open a PPF Account?

Any resident Indian adult can open a PPF account.

can open a PPF account. A guardian can also open a PPF account on behalf of a minor.

a PPF account on behalf of a minor. An individual is allowed to hold only one PPF account, either in a bank or post office.

PPF Deposit Limits: Minimum and Maximum

The minimum deposit allowed per year is ₹500 .

allowed per year is . The maximum deposit permitted is ₹1.5 lakh per year , including deposits in a minor’s account.

permitted is , including deposits in a minor’s account. Deposits can be made in lump sum or installments (maximum 12 in a year).

Lock-In Period and Withdrawal Rules

The PPF scheme comes with a 15-year lock-in period. Partial withdrawals are permitted only after 5 years (excluding the year of account opening). The maximum withdrawal allowed is 50% of the balance at the end of the fourth or immediately preceding year, whichever is lower.

What Happens After Maturity?

At the end of 15 years:

You can close the account and withdraw the full amount.

and withdraw the full amount. Or you can extend the account in blocks of 5 years , with or without making further contributions.

, with or without making further contributions. Interest will continue to be earned during the extension period.

Estimated Corpus with Monthly PPF Investment

Let’s look at potential earnings with monthly investments of ₹4,000, ₹8,000, and ₹11,000 over 25 years at 7.1% annual interest.

₹4,000 Monthly Investment

Annual Contribution : ₹48,000

: ₹48,000 Total Investment Over 25 Years : ₹12,00,000

: ₹12,00,000 Estimated Interest Earned : ₹20,98,565

: ₹20,98,565 Maturity Amount: ₹32,98,565

₹8,000 Monthly Investment

Annual Contribution : ₹96,000

: ₹96,000 Total Investment Over 25 Years : ₹24,00,000

: ₹24,00,000 Estimated Interest Earned : ₹41,97,130

: ₹41,97,130 Maturity Amount: ₹65,97,130

₹11,000 Monthly Investment

Annual Contribution : ₹1,32,000

: ₹1,32,000 Total Investment Over 25 Years : ₹33,00,000

: ₹33,00,000 Estimated Interest Earned : ₹57,71,053

: ₹57,71,053 Maturity Amount: ₹90,71,053

Final Thoughts

The Post Office PPF Scheme is ideal for individuals seeking a safe, long-term investment with tax-saving benefits. Even with small monthly contributions, it can lead to substantial wealth accumulation over 25 years. It is an excellent option for risk-averse investors and those planning for retirement or long-term goals.