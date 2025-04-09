Post Office Scheme: Invest ₹11,000 Monthly and Get ₹90 Lakh Returns – A Game-Changing Savings Plan
The Post Office Public Provident Fund (PPF) is among the most trusted long-term investment schemes in India. Backed by the Government of India, this scheme offers a 7.1% interest rate per annum, making it a safe and attractive option for investors. One of the key benefits of PPF is that it provides tax exemptions under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.
Where to Open a PPF Account: Post Office vs. Bank
You can open a PPF account either at a post office or a nationalized/private bank. Both offer the same interest rate and benefits. The choice depends solely on the investor’s personal preference and convenience.
Who is Eligible to Open a PPF Account?
- Any resident Indian adult can open a PPF account.
- A guardian can also open a PPF account on behalf of a minor.
- An individual is allowed to hold only one PPF account, either in a bank or post office.
PPF Deposit Limits: Minimum and Maximum
- The minimum deposit allowed per year is ₹500.
- The maximum deposit permitted is ₹1.5 lakh per year, including deposits in a minor’s account.
- Deposits can be made in lump sum or installments (maximum 12 in a year).
Lock-In Period and Withdrawal Rules
The PPF scheme comes with a 15-year lock-in period. Partial withdrawals are permitted only after 5 years (excluding the year of account opening). The maximum withdrawal allowed is 50% of the balance at the end of the fourth or immediately preceding year, whichever is lower.
What Happens After Maturity?
At the end of 15 years:
- You can close the account and withdraw the full amount.
- Or you can extend the account in blocks of 5 years, with or without making further contributions.
- Interest will continue to be earned during the extension period.
Estimated Corpus with Monthly PPF Investment
Let’s look at potential earnings with monthly investments of ₹4,000, ₹8,000, and ₹11,000 over 25 years at 7.1% annual interest.
₹4,000 Monthly Investment
- Annual Contribution: ₹48,000
- Total Investment Over 25 Years: ₹12,00,000
- Estimated Interest Earned: ₹20,98,565
- Maturity Amount: ₹32,98,565
₹8,000 Monthly Investment
- Annual Contribution: ₹96,000
- Total Investment Over 25 Years: ₹24,00,000
- Estimated Interest Earned: ₹41,97,130
- Maturity Amount: ₹65,97,130
₹11,000 Monthly Investment
- Annual Contribution: ₹1,32,000
- Total Investment Over 25 Years: ₹33,00,000
- Estimated Interest Earned: ₹57,71,053
- Maturity Amount: ₹90,71,053
Final Thoughts
The Post Office PPF Scheme is ideal for individuals seeking a safe, long-term investment with tax-saving benefits. Even with small monthly contributions, it can lead to substantial wealth accumulation over 25 years. It is an excellent option for risk-averse investors and those planning for retirement or long-term goals.