Power Cut Scheduled Tomorrow in These Areas of Amberpet!
Residents in several areas under the Amberpet constituency are set to experience temporary power outages on June 17 (Tuesday), according to CBDE ADE Nageshwar Rao.
Amberpet: Residents in several areas under the Amberpet constituency are set to experience temporary power outages on June 17 (Tuesday), according to CBDE ADE Nageshwar Rao. The power disruptions are necessary to carry out essential maintenance activities such as tree trimming, AB switch replacements, DTR AB switch adjustments, and jumper corrections.
Outage Details for Fever Hospital Feeder Area
Under the 11kV Fever Hospital Feeder (33/11 kV Fever Hospital SS), power will be interrupted from 10 AM to 1 PM. The affected areas include:
- Fever Hospital
- Anjaya Quarters
- Telangana Yuvathi Mandali
- Barkatpura Petrol Bunk and surrounding regions
Power Disruption for BKP Bus Depot Feeder Area
For the 11kV BKP Bus Depot Feeder (33/11 kV Fever Hospital SS), power supply will be suspended from 2 PM to 5 PM. The impacted areas are:
- Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple
- Ratna Nagar
- Aravind Degree College and nearby localities
Outage Schedule for Kachiguda Railway Station Feeder
The 11kV Kachiguda Railway Station Feeder (33/11 kV Fever Hospital SS) will have power outages from 3:30 PM to 5 PM. The areas that will experience interruptions include:
- Ratna Nagar
- Kachiguda Railway Station
- Kachiguda Bus Depot
- BJP Office Lane
- Paragon Apartment Lane and surrounding areas
Advisory for Residents
Authorities have urged residents in the affected areas to plan accordingly and make necessary arrangements to minimize inconvenience during the maintenance hours.