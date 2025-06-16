Power Cut Scheduled Tomorrow in These Areas of Amberpet!

Amberpet: Residents in several areas under the Amberpet constituency are set to experience temporary power outages on June 17 (Tuesday), according to CBDE ADE Nageshwar Rao. The power disruptions are necessary to carry out essential maintenance activities such as tree trimming, AB switch replacements, DTR AB switch adjustments, and jumper corrections.

Outage Details for Fever Hospital Feeder Area

Under the 11kV Fever Hospital Feeder (33/11 kV Fever Hospital SS), power will be interrupted from 10 AM to 1 PM. The affected areas include:

Also Read: Australian Researchers Launch Groundbreaking Trial to Target Untreatable Cancers

Fever Hospital

Anjaya Quarters

Telangana Yuvathi Mandali

Barkatpura Petrol Bunk and surrounding regions

Power Disruption for BKP Bus Depot Feeder Area

For the 11kV BKP Bus Depot Feeder (33/11 kV Fever Hospital SS), power supply will be suspended from 2 PM to 5 PM. The impacted areas are:

Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple

Ratna Nagar

Aravind Degree College and nearby localities

Outage Schedule for Kachiguda Railway Station Feeder

The 11kV Kachiguda Railway Station Feeder (33/11 kV Fever Hospital SS) will have power outages from 3:30 PM to 5 PM. The areas that will experience interruptions include:

Ratna Nagar

Kachiguda Railway Station

Kachiguda Bus Depot

BJP Office Lane

Paragon Apartment Lane and surrounding areas

Advisory for Residents

Authorities have urged residents in the affected areas to plan accordingly and make necessary arrangements to minimize inconvenience during the maintenance hours.