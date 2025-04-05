Watch: Power Outage Halts Play During 3rd ODI Between Pakistan and New Zealand at Bay Oval

A bizarre moment unfolded during the third ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Bay Oval on Saturday, when a sudden power failure plunged the entire stadium into darkness. The incident occurred in the 39th over of Pakistan’s innings, right as New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy was about to deliver the ball to Pakistan batter Tayyab Tahir.

With Pakistan reeling at 218/8, the floodlights unexpectedly shut off, creating a dangerous situation for the players on the field. The unexpected blackout stopped play temporarily and sparked concern among fans and officials, as such disruptions are rare in international cricket.

Despite the interruption, New Zealand maintained their dominance to win the final ODI by 43 runs and complete a clean 3-0 sweep of the series. Earlier in the match, the hosts posted a challenging total of 264/8 in 42 overs—after a weather delay reduced the match from the standard 50 overs. Half-centuries from Michael Bracewell (59) and Rhys Mariu (58) set up the strong total.

🚨 Unusual blackout at Bay Oval during New Zealand vs Pakistan match!

Just as Jacob Duffy was about to bowl to Tayyab Tahir, the stadium lights went out, causing a brief halt in play. 😱

Fans and commentators were left in surprise and amusement!

Luckily, the lights came back, and… pic.twitter.com/vhwipSM9NP — Yash Bhimta (@BhimtaYash) April 5, 2025

In response, Pakistan’s batting faltered once again under pressure. Ben Sears was the standout bowler for New Zealand, claiming 5 wickets for just 34 runs, while Jacob Duffy took two more to ensure Pakistan were bowled out for 221 in 40 overs.

The loss concluded a disappointing white-ball tour for Pakistan, who also lost the T20I series 4-1. Their inability to cope with the bounce and seam movement offered by New Zealand pitches remained a persistent issue.

The blackout incident, though brief, added an unusual twist to the match and was widely discussed across social media platforms. No injuries were reported, and play resumed once the floodlights were restored.

This ODI series loss raises fresh concerns for Pakistan’s preparations ahead of upcoming international assignments.