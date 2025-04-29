Power Shift in CPI(M): Vijayan’s Dominance Grows

Thiruvananthapuram: In the Communist Party of India (Marxist), once nationally driven by its General Secretary, the balance of power has shifted decisively—nowhere more clearly than in Kerala.

Pinarayi Vijayan’s Rise

Since becoming Chief Minister in May 2016, Pinarayi Vijayan has reshaped the party’s internal dynamics in subtle but impactful ways. Once the CPI(M)’s national strongholds in West Bengal and Tripura crumbled, Vijayan’s importance surged. His long tenure as Kerala’s party secretary (1998–2015) positioned him as a powerful figure across the party’s national landscape.

Cementing Control Through Electoral Victory

Vijayan’s leadership in securing a historic consecutive term for the LDF in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections further consolidated his dominance. Most major leaders in the Kerala CPI(M) are either loyalists or have fallen in line. Even at the national level, general secretaries like Sitaram Yechury have, at times, yielded to Vijayan’s political clout.

The General Secretary Transition

The transition from Yechury to Prakash Karat, who shared a warmer rapport with Vijayan, only strengthened his influence. When the time came to choose a new general secretary, M.A. Baby emerged as the frontrunner. Despite a tense history between them, Vijayan did not oppose Baby’s elevation—allowing for a smooth, unanimous selection.

A Title Without Power?

However, for many political observers, Baby’s rise has made little difference in actual party dynamics. A seasoned observer remarked, “Those familiar with Vijayan knew he would never play second fiddle.” This sentiment crystallized when visuals showed Baby standing behind Vijayan at the inauguration of the new state party headquarters—despite being the national general secretary.

The Sreemathi Episode

Another sign of Vijayan’s firm control was the sidelining of senior leader P.K. Sreemathi. Although CPI(M) rules set a retirement age of 75, exemptions are made for central roles. Sreemathi, serving as All-India President of the Women’s Democratic Association, retained her Central Committee membership post the 24th Party Congress in Madurai.

Yet, when the new Kerala state committee was announced, she was omitted. Reports later revealed Vijayan had directly instructed her not to attend state unit meetings unless invited—despite her continued central role.

Baby Struggles to Assert Authority

Through it all, M.A. Baby appeared uncertain and unconvincing in defending such decisions. His inability to project authority only reinforced the widespread belief that while he holds the official title, Vijayan remains the true power centre—in both government and party.