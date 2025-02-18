Power Shutdown in Jagadgirigutta Tomorrow – Check Affected Areas & Timings!

Hyderabad: To improve the electricity supply system and carry out essential feeder maintenance, power supply will be interrupted in various areas of Jagadgirigutta on Wednesday. These maintenance activities are being conducted to handle the increased power demand during the summer and ensure an uninterrupted electricity supply.

Which Areas Will Be Affected?

1. Under Shirdi Hills Feeder:

Affected Areas: Rajiv Gruhakalpa, Shirdi Hills, Anjaya Nagar, Bhudevi Hills, Koon Mahalaxmi Nagar, and Anjaya Nagar C Block

Rajiv Gruhakalpa, Shirdi Hills, Anjaya Nagar, Bhudevi Hills, Koon Mahalaxmi Nagar, and Anjaya Nagar C Block ⏰ Power Outage Timing: 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM

2. Under Jagadgirigutta Feeder:

Affected Areas: Jagadgiri Nagar, Anjaya Nagar, Beerappa Nagar, Maisamma Nagar, and Somayya Nagar

Jagadgiri Nagar, Anjaya Nagar, Beerappa Nagar, Maisamma Nagar, and Somayya Nagar ⏰ Power Outage Timing: 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Important Instructions for Residents:

✅ Make necessary arrangements if you require electricity for essential work at home, offices, or shops during these hours.

✅ Fill water tanks and run essential appliances in advance to avoid inconvenience.

✅ Charge mobile phones, inverters, and battery-powered devices beforehand.

✅ If possible, reschedule tasks that rely heavily on electricity during these hours.

Official Statement from the Electricity Department:

Assistant Engineer Radha Kishan Reddy stated that feeder maintenance and line replacements are necessary due to the increased power demand during summer. These measures are being taken to ensure a stable and uninterrupted power supply in the future.

He urged residents to cooperate with the department and reach out to the electricity helpline in case of any emergencies.