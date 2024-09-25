PPS Motors Launches MG Windsor, India’s First Intelligent CUV, for Automobile Enthusiasts in Telangana

Hyderabad: JSW MG Motor India has officially launched the MG Windsor, India’s first Intelligent Crossover Utility Vehicle (CUV), starting at INR 13,49,800 (Ex-Showroom) at PPS Motors’ LB Nagar showroom in Hyderabad.

This innovative vehicle is designed to provide a luxurious business-class experience, combining the comfort of a sedan with the spaciousness of an SUV. The launch event was graced by Ms. Naina Jaiswal, National and South Asia Table Tennis Champion, alongside officials from MG Motor and PPS Motors.

The MG Windsor comes equipped with a range of industry-first features, including a lifetime battery warranty for the first owner, a 332 km** ARAI certified range on a single charge, and one year of free charging at public chargers via the eHUB by MG app. Customers can also enjoy an assured 60% buyback after three years or 45,000 kms*. Bookings for the MG Windsor will commence on October 3, 2024.

This futuristic vehicle features an aerodynamic design and opulent interiors with spacious Aero Lounge seats that recline to 135°, complemented by an expansive Infinity View Glass Roof. The central console is equipped with a massive 15.6” GRANDVIEW Touch Display for immersive entertainment and smart connectivity.

The MG Windsor is powered by a 38 kWh Li-ion battery pack, which is IP67 certified and delivers an impressive performance of 100KW (136ps) power and 200Nm torque through four driving modes (Eco+, Eco, Normal, and Sport), resulting in a substantial driving range.

Satinder Singh Bajwa, Chief Commercial Officer, JSW MG Motor India, stated, “The MG Windsor will enable customers to transition to an EV lifestyle through its attractive packaging and pricing, encouraging more potential buyers to adopt electric vehicles and supporting the shift towards a greener future.”

Rajiv Sanghvi, Managing Director of PPS Motors, expressed excitement over the launch, highlighting the car’s unique features and its potential impact on the EV market.

With the MG Windsor, customers can choose from four elegant color options: Starburst Black, Pearl White, Clay Beige, and Turquoise Green.

