Prabhakar Rao Under Fire Again as SIT Probes BRS-Era Phone Tapping

Hyderabad: In a major development in the Telangana phone tapping scandal, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has initiated the process of recording statements from individuals whose phones were allegedly tapped during the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) regime. The case, which has sent shockwaves across the state’s political and bureaucratic circles, continues to unfold with fresh revelations.

SIT Records Testimonies of Political Leaders, Journalists & Businessmen

The SIT has begun summoning several political leaders, businessmen, and journalists believed to be victims of illegal surveillance. The statements are being documented based on evidence already collected during the investigation. According to sources, the list includes prominent individuals linked to opposition parties and the business sector.

Also Read: Cloudy Skies Dominate Telangana & AP – But Where’s the Rain?

Ex-SIB Chief Prabhakar Rao Under Intense Scrutiny

Former Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) Chief T. Prabhakar Rao, the primary accused in the case, has been summoned once again by the SIT and is expected to appear on June 17. After returning from the United States on June 8, Rao has already faced three rounds of questioning, the most recent being a nine-hour session at Jubilee Hills Police Station.

Rao is alleged to have orchestrated a systematic phone surveillance operation, targeting rivals of the then BRS government, including Congress and BJP leaders.

Targeted Surveillance: Congress Minister and Business Network Tapped

According to statements gathered so far, at least 30 individuals connected to Congress leader and current Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy had their phones tapped. The surveillance extended to his associates in the real estate and construction sectors.

Further, some politicians were allegedly snooped on under suspicion of Maoist links, widening the scope of the unauthorized operations.

Key Accused Admits Destruction of Evidence

The SIT has also interrogated former DSP D. Praneeth Rao, retired DCP P. Radha Kishan Rao, and other senior officers like N. Bhujanga Rao and M. Thirupathanna. All of them reportedly acted under the instructions of Prabhakar Rao.

In a startling revelation, Praneeth Rao confessed to destroying hard disks containing sensitive surveillance data and dumping them in the Musi River. Despite this, SIT investigators have successfully recovered partial data, which is being used to build the case.

Supreme Court Steps In, Ensures Rao’s Return to India

Prabhakar Rao had left India just before the FIR was filed. However, following a directive from the Supreme Court on May 29, emergency travel documents were arranged, facilitating his return. The court also barred the police from taking coercive steps against him until further orders.

High-Profile Victims May Include Judges, Celebrities

The list of individuals allegedly spied on includes not just political rivals but members of the judiciary, civil society, celebrities, and media professionals. The SIT is likely to question Prabhakar Rao and Praneeth Rao jointly in upcoming sessions to accelerate the investigation.

What’s Next in the Phone Tapping Probe?

The SIT is expected to continue summoning more victims and witnesses, while simultaneously analyzing the recovered data. With public interest growing in the case, the probe could lead to further arrests and legal action, depending on how much more evidence surfaces.