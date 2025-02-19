Pragati Yatra: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Visits Rohtas to Accelerate Development Projects

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visited Rohtas district on Wednesday as part of his Pragati Yatra, aimed at reviewing and expediting various development projects.

His visit included inaugurations, foundation stone-laying ceremonies, and on-ground inspections of key infrastructure and welfare projects.

CM Nitish Kumar’s Development Agenda in Rohtas

During his official tour, CM Nitish Kumar has taken significant steps to boost infrastructure, tourism, and welfare schemes in the district.

As part of the Pragati Yatra initiative, he has unveiled projects worth crores of rupees, focusing on roads, bridges, eco-tourism, irrigation, and skill development.

Key Inaugurations and Foundation Stone Layings

The Chief Minister began his visit at Sasaram, the district headquarters, where he officially inaugurated the District Panchayat Resource Centre (DPRC). This center is expected to enhance local governance and administrative efficiency in Rohtas.

Following the inauguration, CM Kumar proceeded to the Circuit House, where he attended a crucial meeting at the DRDA Sabha Bhawan, located at the Collectorate, to discuss ongoing and upcoming development projects.

Inspection of Major Development Projects

CM Nitish Kumar’s itinerary includes inspections of multiple developmental projects, spanning various sectors:

1. Eco-Tourism and Adventure Hub in Durgawati

The Chief Minister reviewed the Eco-Tourism and Adventure Hub in Durgawati , which aims to attract tourists with hot air balloon rides and adventure sports .

in , which aims to attract tourists with . This initiative is expected to boost employment opportunities and improve the region’s economic prospects.

2. Boosting Local Industries and Entrepreneurship

The CM visited leaf plate manufacturing units , which promote eco-friendly products .

, which promote . He assessed the production of Mahua-based sweets, an initiative led by the Adivasi Janjati Vikas Samiti, aimed at uplifting tribal communities.

3. Agricultural and Livestock Projects

CM Kumar inspected community animal sheds that provide shelter and healthcare for livestock .

that provide . He reviewed the implementation of drip irrigation systems, which aim to enhance water conservation and boost agricultural productivity.

4. Road Infrastructure and Connectivity Improvements

The Chief Minister assessed the widening of the Kudra-Chenari Malhipur road , a crucial transportation link for the district.

, a crucial for the district. He inspected the construction site of the proposed bridge over the Bajitpur Kav River, which will enhance connectivity for remote areas.

Also Read | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to Visit Aurangabad’s Bedhni Village as Part of Pragati Yatra

Government Welfare Initiatives Under ‘Saat Nischay’ Scheme

CM Nitish Kumar also evaluated various initiatives under the ‘Saat Nischay’ (Seven Resolves) Part-1 and Part-2 schemes, which focus on:

Improved drinking water and sanitation facilities

Skill development programs for youth employment

Enhanced health and educational infrastructure

Strengthening fisheries and rural economy

Additionally, he reviewed departmental stalls showcasing government efforts in multiple sectors, ensuring effective implementation of welfare policies.

Security Measures for CM’s Visit

In preparation for the Chief Minister’s visit, the district administration implemented strict security measures:

204 magistrates and numerous police officers were deployed.

and numerous were deployed. 350 security points were established across Rohtas to ensure public safety .

were established across Rohtas to . Traffic restrictions were imposed, with temporary halts for the CM’s convoy while allowing smaller vehicles to operate normally.

were imposed, with for the CM’s convoy while allowing smaller vehicles to operate normally. Heavy vehicle movement was restricted in select areas to facilitate smooth execution of the visit.

Public Expectations and Impact of the Visit

The local community has high hopes from the Chief Minister’s visit, anticipating that it will expedite ongoing projects and introduce new developmental initiatives. With a focus on infrastructure, tourism, agriculture, and welfare, this Pragati Yatra aims to transform Rohtas into a model district for sustainable growth and economic development.

By prioritizing key sectors, ensuring robust security, and actively engaging with developmental stakeholders, CM Nitish Kumar’s visit reaffirms the Bihar government’s commitment to holistic progress and regional empowerment.

Stay tuned for further updates on Bihar’s development initiatives as CM Nitish Kumar continues his Pragati Yatra across the state.