Pragya Singh Thakur Stirs Controversy Again, Urges Parents to ‘Break Daughters’ Legs’ to Stop Interfaith Marriages: Video

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Member of Parliament Pragya Singh Thakur has once again found herself at the center of controversy after making inflammatory remarks at a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) event in Madhya Pradesh. Addressing parents, Thakur urged them to “protect their daughters from Love Jihad,” alleging that young men from minority communities are targeting Hindu girls.

In her speech, Thakur went a step further, saying that if a daughter refuses to obey her parents and wishes to marry someone from another religion, the parents should “break her legs and stop her from leaving the house.” She claimed that such extreme measures were necessary to “save the family’s honor.”

The BJP leader said that when a daughter is born, parents celebrate her as the embodiment of goddesses Lakshmi and Saraswati. “But when the same daughter later expresses a desire to marry a man of another faith, it becomes a matter of deep concern,” she added, insisting that it is the parents’ duty to prevent such marriages.

Thakur further advised families to instill “good values and discipline” in their children from an early age, warning that strict action should be taken if they stray. “If daughters do not listen, it is important to correct them firmly—because they must learn a lesson,” she said.

Her remarks quickly triggered a wave of criticism. Congress leader Bhupendra Gupta condemned the statement, calling it “shameful and dangerous.” He pointed out that despite all the rhetoric around religious conversions in Madhya Pradesh, only seven cases have been officially registered so far. “Spreading such hatred among communities for political gain is deeply regrettable,” he said.

Pragya Singh Thakur, known for her past controversial statements, has drawn widespread backlash once again, with civil society groups and opposition parties accusing her of inciting intolerance and promoting violence under the guise of cultural protection.